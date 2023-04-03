NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Governor Bill Lee is expected to make an announcement Monday afternoon. This marks the first live public comments for the governor since The Covenant School shooting.

In the days following the tragedy that took the lives of six people, including three children, rallying cries for gun control have been heard on the grounds of the Tennessee State Capitol, as well as inside the Capitol building.

On Monday morning, thousands of students across Nashville walked out of class at 10:13 a.m., exactly one week after Metro police received the first 911 call from The Covenant School, and made their way to the Capitol to call for action on gun violence.

Last Thursday, three days after the shooting, a grassroots rally drew thousands of parents and other community members to the Capitol as they faced lawmakers who began the legislative session that morning.

Last Tuesday, a day after the events at Covenant School, Lee took to YouTube to address the mass shooting.

In his address, Lee mourned the loss of the six victims, saying, “some parents woke up without children, children woke up without parents and without teachers, and spouses woke up without their loved ones.”

The governor is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m.