NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tennessee Court of Appeals judge will hear arguments regarding the release of the Covenant School shooter’s writings on Monday — more six months after the deadly shooting occurred.

On March 27, six people, including three children, were shot and killed by 28-year-old Audrey Hale at The Covenant School in Green Hills. The victims were identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all 9 years old; as well as Cynthia Peak, 61; Dr. Katherine Koonce, 60; and Mike Hill, 61.

After searching Hale’s home and car, police discovered multiple journals that allegedly documented the plans to commit mass murder months before the shooting happened.

Since then, there’s been a legal battle on whether the writings should be released to the public, with both sides of the aisle posing strong arguments.

In fact, several family members of Covenant School shooting victims filed petitions earlier this year asking for the writings to be kept private. According to documents, families of the victims believe the release of the shooter’s writings could bring “psychological consequences for the survivors and their families.”

While Covenant families are against the writings being made public, there are lawsuits that argue the documents are public record and should be released.

Ultimately, it will be up to the court to decide if the records will be made public. In June, a judge said no matter the result, it’s likely that the case will go before the Tennessee Court of Appeals and possibly the Supreme Court.

A hearing for the arguments is expected to begin at 1 p.m. at the Tennessee Supreme Court building in Nashville.