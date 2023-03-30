NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In the aftermath of the deadly shooting at The Covenant School, Nashville first responders received some special help from furry friends.

The Nashville Fire Department called on the National Crisis Response Canines, a volunteer organization that works with counselors, EMS, and firefighters.

“It’s a great way to give back, and I have a special dog that’s intuitive and insightful, and when he puts on his vest, he knows he’s going to work,” said Andy Garmezy with National Crisis Response Canines.

While out and about on Wednesday, March 29, therapy dogs visited Music City’s first responders to provide some canine comfort.

According to volunteers, for some people, being with an animal helps them open up.

“You can see the stress just lift off them when they start to pet the dog, and that’s why we’re involved with counselors and children,” Garmezy explained.

The organization has also worked with the students affected by the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas; victims of the tornado in Bowling Green, Kentucky; and survivors of the condo collapse in Surfside, Florida.