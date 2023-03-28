NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — State leaders shared their reactions to the deadly mass shooting at The Covenant School Monday morning in Green Hills.

On Tennessee’s Capitol Hill, lawmakers prayed and some used their platform to ask for change. Others spoke about how they felt when they first learned of the lives lost.

“I broke down in tears when I saw the children coming off the buses and meeting with their parents. I immediately thought of the tough conversations that families all across our city are going to have with their children tonight to explain how and why something like this can happen,” said Rep. Bob Freeman (D—Nashville.)

Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton released a statement, that reads in part “no harm should ever come to any child. At some point today, please take a moment to pray for the families impacted by this tragedy. As we continue learning more details, we appreciate law enforcement and first responders for their quick response neutralizing the threat.”

Governor Bill Lee also took to Twitter, writing in part, “as we continue to respond, please join us in praying for the school, congregation and Nashville community.”

“I know what it’s like to walk in a building on the first day of school and pay attention to where your kid’s classroom is in relation to the front door. And you can’t find any parent today who lives in this city and, frankly, lots of other cities, who’s not just angry,” said Sen. Jeff Yarbro (D—Nashville)

And instead of hearing legislation, lawmakers shared a prayer.

Rep. Harold Love (D—Nashville): “We come, O God, because today’s events are incomprehensible.”

“My children were in school less than a mile down the road. Ladies and gentlemen, this can happen anywhere. It happened here today and unless we take action, it’s going to happen again,” said Rep. John Ray Clemmons (D—Nashville)

“Not one person asked me for thoughts and prayers today. They asked me for courage to come down here and do something,” explained Rep. Bo Mitchell (D—Nashville)

The legislature is expected to reconvene Tuesday with its regular committee schedule