NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Nashville Police Department said 28-year-old Audrey Hale lived in the Belmont-Hillsboro community, a quick drive down Hillsboro Pike to The Covenant Church/School.

However, license plate recognition cameras reportedly captured Hale driving through Belle Meade past numerous private and public schools just minutes before the shooting at The Covenant School.

LPR cameras in Belle Meade captured Hale’s vehicle driving through town at 9:46 a.m. Monday. The Honda Fit Hale was driving was seen passing the corner of Harding Place and Enquirer Avenue.

Two minutes later, Hale continued east, passing through another Belle Meade camera at Harding Place and Lynwood Terrace.

At 9:54 a.m., Hale pulled into the school parking lot, according to a time stamp on the church surveillance footage. They drove around in the parking lot and disappeared from view as seen on the video supplied by MNPD.

It is unclear what happened for the next 17 minutes.

Then at 10:11 am, 25 minutes after Hale was first seen on LPR cameras in Belle Meade, Hale shot her way through a side door and entered the school.

In a press conference Monday afternoon, Chief John Drake said Hale may have been contemplating attacking other locations.

“It was the only school targeted. There was another location mentioned, but because of a threat assessment by the suspect, too much security, they decided not to,” Chief Drake said.

If that’s true and if those other locations were schools, there are many private and public schools Hale was near as they drove through Belle Meade.

News 2 drove east from Harding Place and Lynwood Terrace where Hale was spotted driving. It took our crew two minutes to get to Hillsboro Pike, and even with a long red light, the crew got to the front gate of the school in less than four minutes.

According to LPR data obtained from the Belle Meade Police Department, Hale’s Honda Fit was seen driving thru Belle Meade 15 times in the last three months.

An LPR image shows Hale’s car on March 2 at the intersection of Harding Pike and Jackson Boulevard.

The car was spotted again on March 20 at the same intersection.

Curiously, the back of the vehicle was now covered with stickers. They appeared to be the same stickers that MNPD found on Hale’s car Monday afternoon after the shooting.

The meaning of the stickers on the car and the guns is unknown.