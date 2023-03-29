NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It was a somber moment on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday as Tennessee Congressman Andy Ogles read aloud the names of the six victims of The Covenant School shooting.

“At approximately 10:13 a.m., evil ran rampant in the halls of the Christian academy and claimed the lives of three children and three staff members: Hallie, age 9, Evelyn, age 9, William, age 9, Mike Hill, school custodian, Katherine Koonce, Cynthia…a substitute teacher,” Ogles read.

However, Ogles is also answering questions about a recently-resurfaced 2021 Christmas card.

In the card, Ogles appears to be posing with his family, each carrying a long gun. Two of his children are seen holding guns, along with him and his wife. Reporters asked Ogles about it after the school shooting.

“Why would I regret a photo of my family exercising my rights to bear arms?” Ogles said.

The post’s caption read, “The very atmosphere of firearms anywhere and everywhere restrains evil interference. They deserve a place of honor with all that’s good.”