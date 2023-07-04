NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Fireworks are a tradition on July 4, but the sounds they make have triggered traumatic memories for some Covenant School shooting survivors.

Elaine Eisinger, mother of a rising fifth grader at The Covenant School, told News 2 the exploding noise of fireworks has caused “terror” in her daughter in the days leading up to Independence Day.

“It’s one more thing that’s so normal for everybody else, but for us it’s now a point of fear and something we have to plan for,” Eisinger said.

The after effects of the shooting have infiltrated many parts of survivors’ everyday lives, according to Eisinger, who said her daughter has also panicked at the sound of an unexpected knock at the door.

“Our entire lives in some sense have been changed. Our sense of normalcy has been shaken,” she said.

Eisinger added that therapy has helped her daughter cope.

The National Center for PTSD estimates around 28% of survivors of mass shootings develop post traumatic stress disorder, and around one-third develop acute stress disorder.

However, experts said even people who aren’t diagnosed can experience anxiety and flashbacks if triggered by a certain sight or sound.

They recommend those who are sensitive to fireworks wear noise canceling headphones, stay near an exit, and perform calming activities like drinking water or taking a walk.

People planning to set off fireworks this July 4 can talk to their neighbors about how they might be affected and give them a heads up about when they plan to begin setting off fireworks.