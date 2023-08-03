NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville neighborhood took time to remember and honor one the young victims killed in The Covenant School shooting.

Wednesday would have been Evelyn Dieckhaus’s 10th birthday.

Neighbors decorated their yards and mailboxes with pink and purple balloons and pinwheels. Organizers planned it as a surprise for her family who said Evelyn loved the color pink.

Many of the mailboxes are still decorated with red ribbons, which began after the shooting in a show of support for the Covenant community.

The school thanked the community for the display recently on social media, stating, “Covenant returns to school in 15 days after a summer of grieving and starting to heal. Nashville, your show of solidarity and unity as we navigate a new normal means so much. Everyone at Covenant loves seeing those red bows of support. Know we love you too!”

After the tragedy, Evelyn’s family released a statement remembering her as a “shining light in the world.”