NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville neighborhood took time to remember and honor one the young victims killed in The Covenant School shooting.

Wednesday would have been Evelyn Dieckhaus’s 10th birthday.

  • Evelyn Dieckhaus balloons
    (Photo: WKRN)
Neighbors decorated their yards and mailboxes with pink and purple balloons and pinwheels. Organizers planned it as a surprise for her family who said Evelyn loved the color pink.

Many of the mailboxes are still decorated with red ribbons, which began after the shooting in a show of support for the Covenant community.

The school thanked the community for the display recently on social media, stating, “Covenant returns to school in 15 days after a summer of grieving and starting to heal. Nashville, your show of solidarity and unity as we navigate a new normal means so much. Everyone at Covenant loves seeing those red bows of support. Know we love you too!”

After the tragedy, Evelyn’s family released a statement remembering her as a “shining light in the world.”