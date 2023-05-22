NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s the power of music that Grace Bowers uses to captivate people.

“I started playing guitar when I was nine,” she said. “It all started because I saw Slash from Guns N’ Roses and that made me want to pick up a guitar.”

Now at 16, she’s using her gift for something bigger.

“So I dropped my brother Sam off and an hour later I get a text from him…’There’s a school shooting,'” she said.

On March 27, miles away from her brother’s school, a shooter had entered The Covenant School and opened fire, killing six people, including three children.

“Just that moment where I thought it was at his school was terrifying,” she said. “I can’t even imagine the kids and parents that went to Covenant.”

Shortly after the shooting, Bowers was one of thousands protesting at the State Capitol for change.

“I made a post about it on Instagram and I got some of the most hateful, disgusting comments I’ve ever gotten on it,” she said.

However, through that negativity came a push.

“Everyone was like, ‘You’re 16. Shut up, you’re not going to do anything about it,'” said Bowers. “I was like, ‘Alright, watch this.'”

She decided she was going to host a benefit concert.

(Photo: The Basement East)

“She called and said, ‘I want to put this together,’ and it was an immediate yes,” said Brother Love.

Love and Alex Haddad form the group Them Vibes jumped at the chance to help Bowers with her concert.

“We’re doing what we do when we’re able to,” said Love. “Through music, enlighten some people, raise some money, and bring comfort.”

Bowers has secured over a dozen musicians to perform at The Basement East.

All the money raised will go towards Covenant Heals and MusicCares. The groups will help provide mental health resources for both The Covenant School and local musicians impacted by gun violence.

“I hope we can raise quite a bit of money,” said Bowers.

It’s the power of music Bowers hopes will unite a community that’s still healing.

“Anything I can do to raise awareness and help out, even if it’s just a little bit, I think is beneficial,” she said.

Bowers has set up a GoFundMe to raise money for both organizations. Click here to donate.

The benefit concert will be held Monday, July 10 at The Basement East, located at 917 Woodland Street in East Nashville.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 8.

You can purchase tickets here.