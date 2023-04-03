NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville students will make a call to action during a walk-out Monday, one week to the day after six people were killed in a shooting at the Covenant School in Green Hills last week.

Organizers are calling for students to walk out of their classes Monday at 10:13 a.m. and head to the Capitol for action on gun violence in Tennessee.

March for Our Lives, a nonprofit group advocating for action on gun violence formed after the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, in 2018, has called for Nashville students to walk out of their classrooms to “demand gun safety” of their legislators.

After the walk out, students, parents, and other supporters will gather at the Tennessee Capitol at 10:45 a.m.