NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Just before 10:15 a.m., six people, including three children, were killed at The Covenant School, part of Covenant Presbyterian Church in the Green Hills area of Nashville.

Those gunned down include three 9-year-olds and the headmaster of the school.

According to Metro Nashville Police, Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all 9 years old, were killed by the shooter, who has now been identified as 28-year-old Audrey Hale.

Three staff members killed have also been identified: Cynthia Peak, 61, Katherine Koonce, 60, and Mike Hill, 61.

Dr. Katherine Koonce (Courtesy: The Covenant School)

Dr. Katherine Koonce was the Director of School for The Covenant School, according to law enforcement.

Cynthia Peak was reportedly a substitute teacher at the school, according to MNPD Spokesman Don Aaron, while Mike Hill was a custodian at the school.

Additionally, one of the children killed, Hallie Scruggs, shares the same last name as the pastor of the school.

A tweet from Metro Nashville Police identified the victims and their ages—during a press conference Monday afternoon, MNPD Chief John Drake referenced that one student was 8 years old going on 9 years old.