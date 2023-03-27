NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Just before 10:15 a.m., six people, including three children, were killed at The Covenant School, part of Covenant Presbyterian Church in the Green Hills area of Nashville.
Those gunned down include three 9-year-olds and the headmaster of the school.
According to Metro Nashville Police, Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all 9 years old, were killed by the shooter, who has now been identified as 28-year-old Audrey Hale.
Three staff members killed have also been identified: Cynthia Peak, 61, Katherine Koonce, 60, and Mike Hill, 61.
Dr. Katherine Koonce was the Director of School for The Covenant School, according to law enforcement.
Cynthia Peak was reportedly a substitute teacher at the school, according to MNPD Spokesman Don Aaron, while Mike Hill was a custodian at the school.
Additionally, one of the children killed, Hallie Scruggs, shares the same last name as the pastor of the school.
A tweet from Metro Nashville Police identified the victims and their ages—during a press conference Monday afternoon, MNPD Chief John Drake referenced that one student was 8 years old going on 9 years old.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.