NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Monday, March 27, seven people, including the shooter, were killed in a shooting at the Covenant School in Green Hills.

The Metro Nashville Police Department identified the shooter as 28-year-old Audrey Hale.

Three of the six victims were children. They have been identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all 9 years old.

The three staff members have been identified as substitute teacher Cynthia Peak, 61, Head of School Dr. Katherine Koonce, 60, and custodian Mike Hill, 61.

Evelyn Dieckhaus (Courtesy: Dieckhaus family via ABC News)

The Scruggs family (Courtesy: Scruggs family via ABC News)

Dr. Katherine Koonce (Courtesy: The Covenant School)

Mike Hill (Courtesy: Jim Bachmann)

A tweet from Metro Nashville Police identified the victims and their ages—during a press conference Monday afternoon, MNPD Chief John Drake referenced that one student was 8 years old going on 9 years old.