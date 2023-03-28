NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Monday, March 27, seven people, including the shooter, were killed in a shooting at the Covenant School in Green Hills.

The Metro Nashville Police Department identified the shooter as 28-year-old Audrey Hale.

Three of the six victims were children. They have been identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all 9 years old.

The three staff members have been identified as substitute teacher Cynthia Peak, 61, Head of School Dr. Katherine Koonce, 60, and custodian Mike Hill, 61.

  • Evelyn Dieckhaus
    Evelyn Dieckhaus (Courtesy: Dieckhaus family via ABC News)
  • Scruggs family
    The Scruggs family (Courtesy: Scruggs family via ABC News)
  • Dr. Katherine Koonce (Courtesy: The Covenant School)
  • Mike Hill
    Mike Hill (Courtesy: Jim Bachmann)

tweet from Metro Nashville Police identified the victims and their ages—during a press conference Monday afternoon, MNPD Chief John Drake referenced that one student was 8 years old going on 9 years old.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.