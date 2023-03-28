NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Monday, March 27, seven people, including the shooter, were killed in a shooting at the Covenant School in Green Hills.
The Metro Nashville Police Department identified the shooter as 28-year-old Audrey Hale.
Three of the six victims were children. They have been identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all 9 years old.
The three staff members have been identified as substitute teacher Cynthia Peak, 61, Head of School Dr. Katherine Koonce, 60, and custodian Mike Hill, 61.
A tweet from Metro Nashville Police identified the victims and their ages—during a press conference Monday afternoon, MNPD Chief John Drake referenced that one student was 8 years old going on 9 years old.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.