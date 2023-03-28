WARNING: This story contains graphic imagery and video. Viewer discretion is advised.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Police released body-worn camera video from two officers at The Covenant School in Nashville after an active shooter killed six people.

Seven people, including the suspect, died in the shooting. The shooter has been identified as 28-year-old Audrey Hale.

According to Metro police, Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, all 9 years old, were the students killed in the shooting.

Three staff members killed have also been identified: Cynthia Peak, 61, Katherine Koonce, 60, and Mike Hill, 61.

Metro police said the shooting began at 10:13 a.m. as Hale entered the school by shooting through a side door and going from the first floor to the second floor, firing multiple shots.

Police reported that two officers entered the building, ran toward the sound of gunfire, met Hale on the second floor of the school, and fatally shot the suspect.

The body camera video released is from the two officers who are credited with taking the shooter down, Officers Rex Engelbert, a 4-year veteran, and Michael Collazo, a 9-year veteran.

Officer Michael Collazo and Officer Rex Englebert (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officer Englebert’s body-worn camera shows him arrive at the school and grab his rifle from his trunk before he encounters a teacher who tells him the kids are locked down though two are unaccounted for and the shooter is upstairs. Sirens are heard wailing throughout the video.

Officer Englebert yells “Let’s go” as an entryway door is unlocked and Metro officers enter the school.

Officers move from classroom to classroom to clear them as they make their way upstairs. Additional gunshots can be heard, possibly from Hale’s weapons.

Officer Englebert’s camera shows officers closing in on the shooter in a main stairwell as they order Hale to stop moving and to drop a weapon.

Officer Collazo’s camera shows him enter the school and attempt to immediately run to the second floor but the door is locked.

He runs back down to the first floor and continues clearing more rooms with other officers on their way to the second floor.

More gunshots can be heard on Officer Collazo’s video as the officers run toward the main stairwell and take Hale down. By 10:27 a.m., police said Hale was deceased.

Hale was reportedly armed with two assault-style rifles and one handgun. Police said investigators have also identified Hale’s address and searched Hale’s home, where they found detailed maps of the school and a “manifesto.”

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, ATF Nashville, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation all responded to the scene and are assisting in the investigation.