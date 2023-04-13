NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Predators Foundation is auctioning off gear and bringing educators to Bridgestone Arena in order to help the community heal in the aftermath of the deadly Covenant School shooting.

According to officials, the foundation — empowered by SmileDirectClub — will auction off autographed Preds jerseys with Covenant School patches, which will be worn during the game against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday, April 14.

The hockey team said all proceeds from the jerseys will go toward the Caring for Covenant Fund, Daystar Counseling Ministries, and local first responders.

If you want to bid on those jerseys, you can follow this link or text CovenantStrong to 76278.

The auction is set to close at 10 p.m. on Friday. Then, the jerseys will be available for pickup or shipping next week.

Meanwhile, the Preds, the Nashville Predators Foundation, and the Tennessee Lottery have teamed up to bring 200 teachers and their families to the game against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, April 13, as a way to recognize and support the educational community following the Covenant School shooting, officials reported.

In addition, fans are encouraged to write cards for local teachers, which will be delivered between May 8 and May 12 during Teachers Appreciation Week.