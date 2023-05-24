NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Dozens of college students, activists, and families have been rallying around Tennessee mothers who lost children to gun violence.

“This is our fifth week in a row going to Speaker Sexton’s office asking to meet with him. He has either not been there, refused to come show up; he’s ran away from us when we asked to meet with him and talk to him, or he’s just been absent,” said Natalie Schilling, a student at Belmont University.

That didn’t stop organizers from continuing Weeping Wednesday, honoring Tennesseans lost to gun violence.

“This week is dedicated to the mothers of children who’ve been lost to gun violence, as well as people who know those who have lost children to gun violence. We’re really centering those mothers’ voices, pleading to these legislators to protect their kids,” said Schilling.

The group made the walk from Legislative Plaza to Cordell Hull where they gathered to write and sign letters to lawmakers.

“We’re going to show up. We’re going to write them letters. We’re going to appeal to them from mothers to mothers, we are asking them to consider the legislation of Protect Kids Not Guns Act that is sponsored by Rep. Justin Jones (D-Nashville) and it includes all of this common sense gun reform that we’d been advocating for since day one,” said Schilling.

One mother who lost her son to gun violence almost three years ago said she showed up for the families who’ve lost someone to gun violence, especially for the Covenant families.

“Every single time you hear of another shooting, it brings back the trauma of your own. We all fell to our knees. We raced out to the site and remembered our own feelings of pain when we lost our children,” said Rafiah Muhammad-McCormick, who’s child was killed by gun violence.

With letters in hand, dozens made their way into House Speaker Cameron Sexton’s (R-Crossville) office. Their cry for acting came through in songs.

“I’m a mother and I’m with you all. I know we all have said that hopes and prayers without action is useless. I’m going to be there as often until change is made,” said Muhammad-McCormick.

Organizers said they plan to continue their concept of Weeping Wednesday and will be back at Legislative Plaza next Wednesday for anyone who might want to join.

“With these Weeping Wednesday’s, it’s been a really powerful opportunity to honor the lives lost,” said Schilling.