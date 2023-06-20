NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More court documents have been filed from families and supporters of Covenant School shooting victims, asking the judge not to release the shooter’s writings.

Releasing the shooter’s so called “manifesto” would have psychological consequences for the survivors and their families, according to the documents.

On Tuesday, Marquita Oglesby, the daughter of Covenant shooting victim Mike Hill, said in a court petition, “It sickens us to have to write a letter to explain why someone who chose to be voiceless does not deserve to be heard. The most devastating part of this is that the memories of the six lives lost have been diminished and minimized while every thought, drawing, doodle, and action of the shooter is made more relevant by every person who wants to decipher them.”

Oglesby said following the loss of her father, the shooting has spun her family into “turmoil, loneliness, anger, and anxiety.”

Supporters of the victims’ families are also speaking out, including those who have been exposed to similar shooting incidents.

Florida doctor, Ilan Alhadeff, said his daughter, Alyssa, was a victim of the Parkland school shooting in 2018. He along with his wife, Lori Alhadeff, filed a court document urging against the release of the documents Tuesday as well.

In his court filing, Alhadeff stated, “as a victim of a mass shooting and as a doctor, I have been outspoken regarding the need to protect victims and to advocate for victims’ rights following school shootings. I have watched and continue to watch how the Parkland shooter has caused pain and suffering to our family and our community. This is the pain and suffering that we are forced to live with the rest of our lives, and we do not need more.”

Doctors who have treated patients following mass shootings have decided to file court documents, including Scott Scherr, who treated victims of the Mandalay Bay Hotel shooting in 2017.

“As a doctor, I trust the scientific community and make decisions based on clear evidence. Substantive research from Arizona State University overwhelmingly shows that mass shootings beget more mass shootings. Perpetrators draw inspiration from those who precede them,” he said.

Scherr went on to say that this case should be treated similarly to the Columbine High School shooting, in which victims were honored instead of focusing on the details regarding the shooters.

“I urge this court to do the same and to limit the publication of any material that could incite some other disturbed individual from committing more senseless violence. We cannot reopen old wounds for the victims, their families, and the first responders on which our communities depend,” Scherr stated.

Petitioners who want the writings released maintain the documents are a matter of public records and request the Tennessee Constitution grant public access to the records in a brief filed last week.