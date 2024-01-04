NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Ten officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD), who were under review for possibly leaking the Covenant School shooter’s writings, have been reassigned.

Metro police told News 2 the officers were with the department’s Special Investigation Division. It is unclear what unit/division the officers will be transferred to.

This all comes after a conservative radio show host released some of the shooter’s writings last November. He said the images of the writings were taken by an MNPD detective and sent to a source.

The police department conducted an internal investigation to find out who leaked the documents but said they were unable to identify those responsible.

The reassignment will officially take place next month, according to a police spokesperson.

On March 27, 2023, three children and three adults were shot and killed by 28-year-old Audrey Hale at the Covenant School in Green Hills. The victims were identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all 9 years old; as well as Cynthia Peak, 61; Dr. Katherine Koonce, 60; and Mike Hill, 61.

There is an ongoing legal battle on whether the writings should be released to the public, with both sides of the aisle posing strong arguments. On Oct. 16, 2023, the Court of Appeals heard why both Covenant families and Metro government believe they have the right to weigh in on whether the so-called manifesto is released.

There is no timeline on when the court will decide whether or not parents and Metro government will get to weigh in on the release of these documents. A separate judge will decide if, and what parts of the documents will be released.