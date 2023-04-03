NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Nashville Police Department issued an update Monday afternoon on their findings regarding The Covenant School shooting.

According to police, the investigation showed shooter Audrey Hale fired a total of 152 rounds (126 rifle rounds and 26 nine millimeter rounds) from the time they shot their way into the school to the time they were shot and killed by police.

Two Metro police officers shot and killed Hale. Officer Rex Englebert shot a total of four rounds from his rifle, while Officer Michael Collazo fired four rounds from his nine millimeter pistol, police said.

According to police, Hale acted totally alone based on information currently available.

Police also said collective writings written by Hale found in their vehicle left in the school parking lot, and others found in the bedroom of their home, showed they documented their planning over a period of months to commit mass murder at The Covenant School. Hale also considered “the actions of other mass murderers.”

Police said the writings remain under careful review by the MNPD and the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit in Quantico, VA.

Investigators still have not determined a motive for the shooting. That part of the investigation remains ongoing by the Homicide Unit in consultation with the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit.