NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Legal Director Wally Dietz released a summary Thursday afternoon explaining why the Covenant School shooter’s writings have not been released.

In a letter, Dietz outlined the city’s process after authorities received multiple requests to release the writings.

Dietz said when Metro police officers and other authorities arrived at The Covenant School on March 27, they quickly secured and took inventory of the shooter’s vehicle. Inside the vehicle were journals that contained writings from the shooter.

According to Dietz, records in a criminal investigative file are not to be released under the Tennessee Public Records Act (TPRA) until the investigation and any related criminal case is complete.

Metro police gave a copy of the journals to Metro Legal to review what should be produced in accordance with the TPRA.

The letter ends with “the journals are filed under seal with the Chancery Court and may not be released by MNPD, the mayor, Metro Legal or any other local authority.”

Metro Legal is continuing its investigation into the writings that were leaked Monday by conservative talk show host Steve Crowder.

On Wednesday, Metro police said seven police department personnel were placed on administrative assignment after the writings were leaked to Crowder. On Thursday, Crowder claimed that none of the seven officers put on administrative assignment leaked the writings to him.