NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In the third of three special Metro Council school safety meetings planned in the wake of The Covenant Shooting, Metro Public Health, Metro’s Office of Family Safety, Sandy Hook Promise, and other groups came together to discuss what can be done to prevent future school shootings through partnerships rather than new state laws.

“Mass shootings are preventable. They’re not a way of life,” said Metro Public Health Director Dr. Gill Wright.

In order to stop mass shootings in Davidson County, Dr. Wright presented Metro Council with data on what leads a person to committing a mass shooting.

He said there is not one thing that precedes these acts of violence, but it does often start with childhood trauma, neglect, and mental illness.

“But childhood trauma alone does not explain or excuse shootings; millions of children experience adversity, or trauma without resorting to that,” Wright said. “A committed relationship with a supportive adult is the single most common factor for children who are resilient in the face of trauma.”

(Source: Metro Public Health)

The Metro Office of Family Safety found that at least 36% of domestic violence murders with firearms in Davidson County were done by people who legally shouldn’t have had a firearm.

(Source: Metro Office of Family Safety)

“The entire dispossession process is based on an honor system,” said Metro Office of Family Safety Director Diane Lance. “If the abuser signs that he or she does not own or possess a firearm, even if a gun was used in the very crime that they were just convicted of, their word is accepted in the court.”

Aurora Vasquez from Sandy Hook Promise said 166 schools in Tennessee have implemented one of their programs, but they would love to expand.

Vasquez said their programs help students learn empathy, recognize signs of isolation in their peers, and indicators of potential violent acts. They also teach them how to anonymously report concerning online posts or statements from their classmates.

“Young people, students in particular, teenagers, know a lot of things, they see a lot of things and they tell no one but their friends and each other for a variety of reasons,” Vasquez said. “So what we want them to do is to understand that they aren’t required to assess or decide if there’s a there…that all they have to do is let someone know what they’ve seen in the event.”

Councilman Jeff Syracuse, who lead the series of meetings, hopes that from this and other conversations, Nashville will build a coalition of cities, advocacy groups, and local agencies to curb gun violence.