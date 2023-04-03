NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A week after a school shooting resulted in the deaths of three students and three adults at The Covenant School, Nashville is still mourning the lives that were lost on Monday, March 27.

With the grief still fresh, a few local businesses and residents are offering special sales and promotions that will give proceeds back to those affected by the tragedy.

The Happy Hour

The Happy Hour, a mental wellness studio located in Nashville, is holding a free community support group from 6 – 7 p.m. this Thursday. The session will be led by Tonia Dixon. To register, click here.

Livs Thread Co.

A Nashville-based custom embroidery clothing brand, is donating 100% of the profits from their “Nashville Strong Caps” toward the families with children who were impacted at The Covenant School. To purchase a cap, visit livsthread.com.

Bussin’ With The Boys

Bussin’ With The Boys, a podcast hosted by two former Tennessee Titans players Taylor Lewan and William Compton, announced that 100% of all net proceeds from merchandise sales will go toward the victims’ families. Click here to view all merchandise.

HangTN (Have a Nice Game)

This Nashville-based clothing supplier announced that 100% of all giveaway ticket sales will be donated to support the victims’ families through April 17. HangTN specializes in creating sporting goods inspired by Tennessee teams. The ticket will secure a spot in an giveaway for a vintage Oilers jacket.

In a post, the clothing brand also announced that 100% of all profits, including gift card purchases, will be donated to support the families. All orders $75 or above will have free shipping provided.

Fund Recovery

The Fund Recovery, a nonprofit that serves those seeking assistance with mental health or addiction issues, recently announced that all funds raised from their Charity Dinner and Concert will go toward those impacted by the school shooting.

“Our April 4th Charity Dinner and Concert will now benefit a dedicated fund for mental health services to be provided to those impacted by The Covenant School shooting,” said the organization.

Donations to the fund can be made here.

Caring for Covenant fundraiser

Immediately after the tragedy, the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee established the Caring for Covenant Fund.

“All donations made to the Fund, minus credit card fees, will be directed to The Covenant School to support the healing of those affected by this tragedy,” said the foundation.

If you’re interested in making a donation to the Caring for Covenant fund, click here.