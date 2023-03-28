NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A day after the shooting at Covenant School in Green Hills, more details about the six victims continue to emerge. One of the victims who tragically lost her life was 61-year-old Cynthia Peak.

Peak was working as a substitute teacher at The Covenant School when the shooter, later identified as 28-year-old Audrey Hale, opened fire.

“It took the wind out of me, this is not something you ever expect,” Charles Owen said.

Charles Owen said the reality is hard to come to terms with. “Cindy and my sister had the same birthday minus one day. So my whole life I knew her. And I’m 60 years old.”

Owen said his older sister and Cynthia were best friends. He shared a photo of them from 1966 that was taken in their hometown Leesville, Louisiana.

“She was always in our life—She was one of the first people I called when my sister died and she was one of the first faces I recall getting here,” Owen said.

He said she was someone that you could count on in a crisis.

“The fact that she was there, and probably standing in the way of something wouldn’t surprise me,” Owen said.

But now he says goodbye to a dear friend—someone who centered her life around faith.

“She reflected the love of the lord Jesus she followed. And to me and that’s the legacy she leaves behind—I’m grieving for Cindy’s husband, and her children, her brothers and sister, and all of her extended family they are really all I think about right now.”