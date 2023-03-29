An an entry to Covenant School has become a memorial for shooting victims, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A horrific tragedy has brought the Nashville community together in more ways than one.

The Covenant School shooting that claimed the lives of six innocent victims, including three children and three adults, has tugged on the heartstrings of people beyond Nashville.

“Nashville as a community, when something happens, we rush to help one another. And I knew, especially this one involving young children, would touch and hit home with every single resident in town,” said Hal Cato, CEO of Community Foundation.

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee established the Caring for Covenant Fund in the almost immediate aftermath of the shooting.

“The fact that this took place literally on a hill that we can see from where we work even brought it home more so. I’m just glad that we’re able to be here. Everyone wants to help and no-one knows what to do, and so we’re standing in that space trying to coordinate sensitive needs to the Covenant Community, while also helping those who want to do something feel part of the solution,” said Cato.

As of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, more than $200,000 was raised from almost 2,000 donors.

Cato added they will form a committee made up of Covenant family members and Community Foundation members to decide how the funds will be distributed.

“I think healing from this awful tragedy is going to be different for every single person, but it’s making sure everyone has what they need. It’s going to be individual based upon each family, each parent, each child, each sibling, impacted by this, but our goal is to make sure the resources, whatever they need, are there,” said Cato.

If you’re interested in making a donation to the Caring for Covenant fund, click here.