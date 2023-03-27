NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least seven people are dead, including the shooter, following an “active shooter” situation at the Covenant School in Green Hills.

The Nashville Fire Department said the incident happened at Covenant School located at 33 Burton Hills Boulevard.

Three students, three staff members, and the shooter are confirmed dead.

According to Metro Nashville Police Department Spokesman Don Aaron, the shooter was a young woman in her late 20s who was armed with at least two assault-style rifles and a handgun.