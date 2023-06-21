NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Former law enforcement officials have joined the fight over whether the Covenant School shooter’s writings should be released to the public.

Among those who have filed a petition are the former director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), as well as the former Davidson County district attorney.

“I believe from my five decades of experience in the FBI that it would serve no good purpose to release the manifesto,” former FBI agent Dan Hodges said.

Hodges is one of a couple dozen who have filed passionate petitions against the release of the shooter’s writings.

“That definitely would serve no purpose but to retraumatize the community, and especially the parents,” Hodges added.

On March 27, six people, including three children, were shot and killed by 28-year-old Audrey Hale at The Covenant School in Green Hills. The victims were identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all 9 years old; as well as Cynthia Peak, 61; Dr. Katherine Koonce, 60; and Mike Hill, 61.

“Whenever something happens and they focus on the shooter and not the victims, it could foster copycat events,” Hodges said.

Now, he fears the shooter’s writings would do more harm than good.

“You don’t need to retraumatize everyone with this. That’s my opinion. Other people have other opinions, they try to politicize it, left and right, and I just like to look straight down the middle,” Hodges explained.

The parents of William and Evelyn have filed a petition against the release, as well as Mike’s daughter, who wrote on behalf of the family.

However, on Wednesday, June 21, News 2 spoke with Mike’s brother over the phone, who said he would like the writings to be released. Reginald Hill shared the following statement:

It’s confusing to me. I feel the narrative regarding why what happen to my brother Michael is all over the place. Which is causing some family members more grief, stress, and anxiety, because of the rumors and myths that are floating in the community. I am also confused because it seemed with previous mass shootings like this one the manifesto or writings were released to help give closure to a tragic situation. For me personally not knowing the shooter’s true motives leaves a large void in my heart and in my brother’s story.

The shooter’s family has given legal ownership of the documents seized from their home and the shooter’s car, including the so-called “manifesto,” to the children of The Covenant School.

However, the hearing to decide whether the shooter’s writings will be released is on hold until an appeal of the judge’s decision to allow the The Covenant School, the Covenant Church, and the parents to “intervene” is resolved, according to court documents filed Wednesday.