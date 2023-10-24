NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville officers who helped stop The Covenant School shooter before any more lives were lost were honored Tuesday morning in New York.

The First Responders Children’s Foundation commemorated their quick actions that day with a special award presented during its annual “Roll Call of Heroes” ceremony in Times Square.

In the aftermath of the March 27 shooting that claimed six lives, some of the first officers on scene recalled hearing the call come over their radios and rushing to the school, where they took down the shooter after navigating through smoke and toward the sound of gunshots.

Recipients of the award included Metro Nashville Police Department Officers Michael Collazo, Jeffrey Mathes, Ryan Cagle and Zach Plese, along with Paramedic Paul Gilmer and Dispatcher Jeffrey Bolin.

Tuesday’s award is among several honors those who responded that day have received in the months following. Several other first responders from around the country were also awarded medals at the Times Square ceremony for their heroic actions in separate incidents.

Those recipients included members of the New York City Police Department, New York City Fire Department, Indianapolis Fire Department, Moore City Police Department and Irving Police Department.