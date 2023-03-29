NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — First lady Dr. Jill Biden will attend the public vigil in downtown Nashville Wednesday evening as mourners come together to celebrate the lives of the six victims in the deadly shooting at The Covenant School in Green Hills.

Following her visit to Ohio Wednesday to meet with military families, Dr. Biden will travel to Nashville to join the candlelight vigil.

The citywide candlelight vigil to mourn and honor the lives of the victims will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Public Square Park, located at One Public Square Park, Nashville, TN 37201.

Mayor John Cooper and Council Member Russ Pulley organized the event, which will include remarks from Reverend Clay Stauffer, Woodmont Christian Church, Chief John Drake, Metro Nashville Police Department, Director Chief William Swann, Nashville Fire Department, and Representative Reverend Harold M. Love Jr. (TN 58th District)

The speakers will be accompanied by clergy members The Reverend Canon Lissa Smith, Rabbi Shana Goldstein Mackler, Bishop Joseph W. Walker, III, and Executive Director of American Advisory Muslim Council Sabina Mohyuddin.

The vigil will include performances by Sheryl Crow, Margo Price and Ketch Secor.

There will be two free parking options available for the vigil.

Public Square Garage from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with validation and Metro Courthouse/Public Square Garage.