NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 is focusing on the helpers in the Nashville community who are stepping up and assisting those affected by Monday’s deadly shooting at The Covenant School in Green Hills.

Daystar Counseling is accepting donations to provide counseling to children and families of The Covenant School, already offering the first three counseling sessions at no charge.

However, for some three sessions just is not enough.

To make a donation, click here.