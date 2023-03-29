An an entry to Covenant School has become a memorial for shooting victims, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Crieve Hall Women’s League is dedicating their spring festival to the families affected by the deadly shooting at The Covenant School in Green Hills.

On Sunday, the league will donate 100% of the profits from ticket sales beyond their scholarship fund to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee for The Covenant School.

Tickets are $25 and anyone under 21 will be admitted for free.

There will be drinks and food trucks, along with an Easter egg hunt, games, and free family portraits.

Click here to purchase tickets.