NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Washington has become the latest state to ban the sale of certain military-style rifles, including AR-15s.

President Joe Biden called for a similar ban across the country following the Covenant shooting here in Nashville.

Thirty days after The Covenant School shooting, loved ones of Michael Hill say they would like to see similar restrictions put in place in Tennessee.

Hill’s brother, Reggie, said the loss has been unimaginable.

“You know, taking one day at a time and just trying to manage,” Reggie said. “I mean literally no sleep, tears of sadness, you know, I’m trying to hold it together for other family members, his nieces, his nephews, his children. I mean it’s just been very difficult.”

Hill’s loved ones attended the five-year remembrance of the Waffle House shooting and pondered if stricter gun laws had been in place, Michael might still be here.

“I feel like my brother would have been able to defend himself better if he would have had a fair chance. But staring down the barrel of an AR-15, how can you say he had a fair chance?” Reggie said.

Family friend Nicole Washington said she hoped to see gun reform laws put into place during the upcoming special legislative session.

“The trauma medical team explained that it’s almost impossible for them to save people when they come in mangled by these high-power weapons,” Washington said. “And so we need to do something about those kinds of weapons and they need to do something now.”

Reggie is also advocating for measures like more extensive background checks and more mental health checks for those looking to buy a weapon. He said such measures might prevent other families from having to feel the loss his family has gone through.

“He was very important to us, he was a very important part of our lives and so now that part is gone and it’s a major adjustment for us,” Reggie said.