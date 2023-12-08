NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One month after a conservative radio host released images of The Covenant School shooter’s writings, the Metro Nashville Police Department has provided an update on their investigation into who leaked the writings in the first place.

On Friday, Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said the police department “has exhausted all available investigative avenues to identify the person who leaked photographs containing three pages of writings from the Covenant School shooter.”

Furthermore, the investigation revealed no current MNPD employees, or employees of any partner agency, were responsible for the unauthorized release of the images. Employees placed on administrative assignment during the investigation have since returned to their regular duties, according to police.

Investigators said multiple people were interviewed and cooperated with detectives, while electronic devices were forensically examined as part of the investigation.

Last month, the police department tried to interview a former MNPD detective who had the images as part of his official duties. That person, however, declined and is no longer a member of law enforcement. The police department said it does not have the ability to compel statements or cooperation from former employees.

The investigation, led by the MNPD’s Office of Professional Accountability, determined that the three cell phone pictures were taken immediately after the shooter’s writings were discovered in their vehicle, according to officials.

Police said two detectives took the photos (one detective took two photos; the other took one) as part of intelligence-gathering to learn more about the shooter and determine whether anyone else was involved in the shooting.

The case file documenting the investigation is being prepared for presentation to District Attorney Glenn Funk’s Office for review.

Police added Metropolitan Director of Law Wally Dietz has been briefed on the investigation, which “will be advanced with any new or undiscovered information that comes to the attention of the police department.”

On March 27, six people, including three children, were shot and killed by 28-year-old Audrey Hale at the Covenant School in Green Hills. The victims were identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all 9 years old; as well as Cynthia Peak, 61; Dr. Katherine Koonce, 60; and Mike Hill, 61.

After searching the shooter’s home and car, police discovered multiple journals that allegedly documented the plans to commit mass murder months before the shooting happened.

According to police, the shooter fired a total of 152 rounds (126 rifle rounds and 26 nine-millimeter rounds) from the time Hale shot their way into the school to the time Hale was shot and killed by police.

The collective writings written by the shooter found in a vehicle left in the school parking lot, and others found in the home search, show Hale documented the planning over a period of months to commit mass murder at The Covenant School. Hale also considered “the actions of other mass murderers.”

According to the autopsy report, the shooter was wearing a white shirt with “handwritten words, drawings and numbers written on it.” The report did not detail what the writings said, but noted handwritten words were also found on the shooter’s bra.

There is an ongoing legal battle on whether the writings should be released to the public, with both sides of the aisle posing strong arguments. On Monday, Oct. 16, the Court of Appeals heard why both Covenant families and Metro Government believe they have the right to weigh in on whether the so-called manifesto is released.

There is no timeline on when the court will decide whether or not parents and Metro government will get to weigh in on the release of these documents. A separate judge will decide if, and what parts of the documents will be released.

Students, faculty and staff are set to return to The Covenant School campus in January.