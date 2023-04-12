NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Covenant School has announced it will reopen to students on Tuesday, April 18.

It will mark the first time school will be in session since a deadly shooting at the school on March 27 left six people dead, including three children.

Officials said the school will reopen on a limited scheduled and phased in basis in its temporary home at Brentwood Hills Church of Christ.

“The school is very grateful for the awe-inspiring generosity, love and support it has received, and asks that you continue to respect its wishes to allow students and their families to navigate this return privately,” a statement read.