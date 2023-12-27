NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There were 344 kindergarten through 12th grade school shootings this year, according to the K-12 School Shooting Database, which is a 12% increase compared to last year. However, the majority of the shootings were more isolated, targeted attacks instead of “mass shootings.”

David Riedman, founder of the K-12 School Shooting Database told News 2 the shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville was the only incident in the country this year at a kindergarten through 12th grade school where more than two victims died. The majority of the shootings Riedman tracked had just one victim.

“One of the patterns that’s really driven this increase in gun violence in schools is not indiscriminate shootings like Parkland or Uvalde or The Covenant School where someone is trying to kill as many students and staff members as possible,” Riedman said. “Almost all of these shootings are escalations of disputes, and somebody was not coming to the school that day with the intent to shoot someone, but they had a gun with them, and once there was a dispute, it escalated into a shooting.”

According to Riedman’s data, there were 12 school shooting incidents in Tennessee in 2023.

The number of school shootings have increased across the U.S. over the past six years, partly driven by the uptick in the number of isolated school shootings with one victim who was often targeted.

“Over the last six years, the number of incidents have been steadily increasing, and that’s because things like fortifying a classroom, adding a school resource officer, adding ballistic windows to the school doesn’t address disputes that are escalating into shootings, and that’s because there are teenagers who are habitually carrying handguns in schools,” Riedman explained.

Riedman believes these types of shootings require different methods of prevention compared to indiscriminate “mass shootings,” including the implementation of violence interruption and crisis intervention programs for students, and policies that prevent teens from getting guns in the first place.

“People from both parties agree that teenagers should not be carrying guns in schools, so we need to take efforts to make sure that guns are stored in a safe and secure way in the home and that stolen weapons are not available to teenagers on the street,” Riedman said.

Riedman estimates if nothing changes, the U.S. would be on track to have roughly 400 school shootings in 2024 based on current trends.

To view the K-12 School Shooting Database, click here.