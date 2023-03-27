NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — President Biden is nationally honoring the victims of Monday morning’s Nashville school shooting.

Biden has ordered all U.S. flags to half-staff through Friday evening. This comes after six innocent people were shot and killed at The Covenant School in the Green Hills neighborhood of Nashville.

According to Metro police, Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, all 9 years old, were the students killed in the shooting.

Three staff members killed have also been identified: Cynthia Peak, 61, Katherine Koonce, 60, and Mike Hill, 61.

The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Audrey Hale, also died in the shooting.

Biden spoke Monday afternoon, calling the shooting “sick” and lamented that such a tragedy was “a family’s worst nightmare.”

“We have to do more to stop gun violence. It’s ripping our communities apart. It’s ripping at the very soul of the nation. We have to do more to protect our schools so they aren’t turned into prisons,” Biden said during remarks at the start of a women’s business summit.

First Lady Jill Biden also addressed the shooting earlier in the day.

“I am truly without words. Our children deserve better. We stand, all of us, we stand with Nashville in prayer,” the first lady said.