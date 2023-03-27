NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Community members are rallying around The Covenant School in Green Hills following Monday’s mass shooting.

Six innocent lives were claimed after 28-year-old Audrey Hale opened fire at the school. Hale also died in the shooting.

According to Metro police, Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, all 9 years old, were the students killed in the shooting.

Three staff members killed have also been identified: Cynthia Peak, 61, Katherine Koonce, 60, and Mike Hill, 61.

Neighbors made their way to the scene Monday night to leave flowers and trinkets in honor of those who were killed.

“One of the little girls is one of my best friend’s neighbors, and I just wanted to bring some sort of comfort and peace to all the kids who go to school here,” said 16-year-old Margaret Johnson. “They’re babies and they didn’t get to grow up, and it breaks my heart.”

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has also established a fund for The Covenant School to help with the healing. Online gifts may be made here.