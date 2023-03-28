NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee took to Youtube Tuesday evening, addressing the mass shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville.

On Monday, March 27, seven people, including the shooter, were killed in a shooting at The Covenant School in Green Hills.

The Metro Nashville Police Department identified the shooter as 28-year-old Audrey Hale, while the six victims have been identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus (9), Hallie Scruggs (9), William Kinney (9), Cynthia Peak (61), Katherine Koonce (60), and Mike Hill (61).

In his address, Gov. Lee mourned the loss of the six victims, saying, “some parents woke up without children, children woke up without parents and without teachers, and spouses woke up without their loved ones.”

The governor also mentioned how two of the victims were “family friends for decades.”

Lee said Cindy Peak was supposed to join him and his wife, Maria, for dinner Monday night after filling in as a substitute teacher at Covenant. He went on to say Maria, Cindy and Katherine Koonce were all teachers at the same school at one time.

Lee also touched on strengthening school safety across Tennessee.

