NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than four weeks after the tragic shooting at The Covenant School in Green Hills, the Covenant community has released a letter of gratitude to the city of Nashville.

On Monday, March 27, six people, including three children, were shot and killed by 28-year-old Audrey Hale at The Covenant School in Green Hills.

The six victims were identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all 9 years old, along with Cynthia Peak, 61; Dr. Katherine Koonce, 60; and Mike Hill, 61.

The Covenant School and Covenant Presbyterian Church shared the following statement on Friday, April 28:

It has been a little over four weeks since March 27th. Four weeks a line was drawn in the sand of our lives at Covenant, a line marking before and after, a line marking the moment when life changed, and we will never be the same.

Our Covenant community has spent much of the last four weeks focused inward, picking up the pieces, putting one foot in front of the other, caring for each other and attempting to process the inconceivable. In short, we have been learning to navigate the new, forever-changed life before us. This internal focus has not, however, prevented us from feeling the awe-inspiring expressions of love and support from the Nashville community and across the nation.

There is a famous Mr. Rogers quote often used in tragedies:

“When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, “Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.”

The quote has never been truer than it has the last four weeks, as this city has wrapped its arms around The Covenant School and Covenant Presbyterian Church community. The bows on mailboxes and signs in yards are tangible evidence to everyone at Covenant that this town is grieving with us and showing their love and support. There are prayers pouring in from all over the city and beyond, and we feel them. Cards and gifts from across the country continue to show up for our students daily.

Organizations from all over the city have given our kids and families spaces to play and gather. Gifts and meals have offered care and support to our faculty and staff, making it possible for us to keep showing up. A concert was performed for our benefit that offered healing and hope. Humanity keeps showing up with what they have to offer to hold us in this vulnerable space. We know God is near because of you.

We are overwhelmed by the care this community has lavished on us, and the love we have felt from every corner of our nation. There are no words in the English language to express our gratitude to everyone adequately. They simply do not exist. Please know we see you and we feel your care and your presence.

In the midst of this darkness, we believe that Jesus is the light of the world (John 8:12) and that this “light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it” (John 1:5). We believe this even in our grief. Your love has helped us do that.

Thank you, Nashville. We love you too.

The Covenant School and Covenant Presbyterian Church