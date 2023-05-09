NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Six weeks after the tragic shooting at The Covenant School took the lives of three children and three adults, some Covenant School parents have turned their pain into progress by advocating for gun reform ahead of the Tennessee General Assembly’s special session in August.

Gov. Bill Lee announced Monday lawmakers will gather Aug. 21 for a special session to talk about gun reform. He encouraged legislators to consider laws that make Tennessee safer, while protecting people’s right to bear arms.

Members of the Covenant parents advocacy group are on the same page, according to Elaine Eisinger, a parent of a Covenant School fourth grader.

“I think you’d be hard pressed to find a parent among us that is for infringing on anyone’s Second Amendment rights,” Eisnger said. “We want everyone to have the ability to exercise and enjoy those while protecting the most vulnerable among us.”

Eisinger has worked in the Tennessee State Legislature for a decade and is leading the charge in working with lawmakers and other groups in a non-partisan push for gun reform.

Eisinger told News 2 The Covenant School parents in the advocacy group have all sorts of beliefs when it comes to guns, but through thoughtful conversation, those on both sides of the issue have been able to open up and consider each others’ proposed solutions.

She plans to spend the next couple of months ahead of the special session to meet with lawmakers to advocate for some kind of gun reform.

“We should be able to drop our babies off at school or let them go to a shopping mall without in the back of our mind worrying, ‘Am I going to pick them up today?'”

Reggie Hill, the brother of Covenant School shooting victim, Michael Hill, issued the following statement to News 2 regarding the upcoming special session:

“My hope for this special session is that the Tennessee General Assembly will come back with sincere compassion in their hearts before they make any decisions. I also hope that we do not hear the same talking points regarding mental illness. It is not mental illness alone. We need common sense gun laws in the State of Tennessee to counteract weapons of mass destruction being put in the wrong hands of people. The polls show that 75% of Tennesseans, regardless of their political affiliation, want common sense gun laws, because not doing anything about these senseless murders, in my opinion, is a classic behavior of mental illnesses.”

If you’d like to get involved in the advocacy effort, click here.