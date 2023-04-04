**Editor’s note: The signal to the above press conference may drop out, but News 2 will have the full press conference posted as soon as possible once it ends.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro officers who stopped the mass shooting at The Covenant School last week are scheduled to speak with the media Tuesday afternoon.

Metro police reported Detective Sergeant Jeff Mathes, Detective Michael Collazo, and Officer Rex Engelbert will speak to reporters at police headquarters at 2:30 p.m.

On Monday, March 27, six people, including three children, were shot and killed by 28-year-old Audrey Hale at the Covenant School in Green Hills.

(Photo: WKRN)

The Victims

The six victims were identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, William Kinney, all 9 years old, Cynthia Peak, 61, Dr. Katherine Koonce, 60, and Mike Hill, 61.

Each of the six victims died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Davidson County Medical Examiner Feng Li, who performed the autopsies on Tuesday, March 28.

Chief John Drake of the MNPD said by the time he arrived on scene; the three children had already been transported to the hospital. However, he found the other victims spread out in different places throughout the building.

Koonce was found in a hallway and Drake said it’s possible she may have run toward Hale but couldn’t say for sure. Hill was reportedly killed when Hale shot through the side door, having been hit by the bullets and shattered glass, according to police.

Audrey Hale

Audrey Hale (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Hale was armed with two assault-style rifles and one handgun and fired 152 rounds throughout the shooting. Chief Drake said there is no information to indicate Hale was specifically targeting any one of the six victims, but rather that the location itself appeared to be the target.

Police said investigators tracked down Hale’s address and searched the family home on Brightwood Avenue in the Belmont-Hillsboro neighborhood where officers reportedly found detailed maps drawn of the school, including surveillance and entry points, as well as a manifesto.

Drake said Hale legally bought seven firearms from five different gun stores in the area. Three of those guns were used in Monday’s shooting and investigators believe Hale hid several weapons in the home.

Hale was also reportedly under doctor’s care for an “emotional disorder.” Hale’s parents thought Hale had previously owned only one gun and had sold it.

The chief added there are no laws in place that would have prevented Hale from having weapons, even with certain mental health issues.

Police also searched Hale’s vehicle, which was left in the school parking lot, and found “additional material written by Hale.”

Hale attended The Covenant School at one time and had no criminal history, according to police.

Search warrants revealed what investigators seized from the home of the shooter.

Inside the home, officers found two shotguns, one in a bedroom closet and another next to a desk in a bedroom. Investigators also took 30 journals, some with references to school shootings and firearms courses.

A suicide note was found on a desk in one of the bedrooms.

Metro police said the shooting began at 10:13 a.m. as Hale drove a Honda Fit to the school and shot through a side door of the school, before going to the second floor and firing multiple shots.

The police department released video showing Hale pulling into the parking lot and shooting through the school doors.

The surveillance footage shows Hale, holding an assault-style rifle, traversing through the school and looking into multiple rooms at about 10:20 a.m.

According to police, officers went into the school building and ran toward the sound of gunfire. Two officers met the shooter on the second floor and shot Hale to death. Those officers were identified as Officer Rex Englebert, a four-year MNPD veteran, and Officer Michael Collazo, a nine-year MNPD veteran.

Officer Rex Englebert shot a total of four rounds from his rifle while Officer Michael Collazo fired four rounds from his nine-millimeter pistol, police said.

Metro police released body-worn camera video from the two officers.

According to police, both Englebert and Collazo were trying to decompress and make sense of the whole situation. Drake said he also spoke with President Joe Biden, while The White House said the president also reached out to Englebert and Collazo, thanking them for their bravery and quick response to the shooting.

Photos released by police show a bullet hole in a squad car windshield, the school’s side doors completely shot out, and windows shot out from the second story of the school. Police said Hale fired shots at arriving officers from the second floor.