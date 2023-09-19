NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Monday, The Covenant School and Covenant Presbyterian Church launched a campaign to “express the community’s gratitude for the outpouring of support it has received.”

Following the deadly mass shooting that claimed the lives of three adults and three children, students, families, teachers, and staff were left “shattered and in desperate need of care, embrace, and most of all, love. In this time of immense pain and darkness, they needed a light,” according to a release.

(Courtesy: The Covenant Community)

As part of their “1,000 Thank Yous” campaign, the Covenant community will use “thank you” stencils to temporarily spray-paint some sidewalks across Nashville. Then, more thank you messages will be installed on billboards and online in the coming weeks as the campaign gets fully underway.

According to a release, the hope is when fellow Nashvillians cross paths with a stencil or a thank you note, they know their support for the Covenant community is recognized and the gratitude is sincere.

In more ways than one, the Nashville community made that light shine brighter than the Covenant community could have ever imagined. In the hours, days, weeks, and months following that horrific day, the people and businesses of Nashville provided that care. They embraced Covenant unconditionally, and they showed an abundance of love. The people of Nashville were there when most needed, and now Covenant wants to say thank you. The Covenant Community

