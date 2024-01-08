NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee General Assembly gavels into a new session on Tuesday, January 8. Nearly 10 months after tragedy at The Covenant School, those leading the local push for change said they’re ready to continue the fight.

“I’m eager for the new session to start,” said Sarah Shoop Neumann, a Covenant School mom and co-founder of Covenant Families for Brighter Tomorrows.

She said the special session was jam-packed, fresh out of devestation.

“We were cramming meeting after meeting to just do as much as possible,” said Shoop Neumann. “So many of us just really ran ourselves dry, so it’s been really good to have a little bit of a break, take time to strategically plan, work with other organizations, rest, take care of ourselves and just get ready for the upcoming session.”

Shoop Neumann said the mental health break, coupled with the community’s support, has been influential. She said they recognize how many doors have opened for The Covenant School, including a comfortable, temporary location for classes to resume.

“We have just really been loved on so well,” said Shoop Neumann. “Every time we’re driving around town, my son will point out every single red bow and Covenant sign, and he’s like, ‘Mommy, it’s like the whole town goes to Covenant School,’ like, ‘they all love our school,’ and I mean, I think the kids see it and feel it too and I don’t think we would be in the place of recovery that we are without all of that.”

Shoop Neumann said they recognize there is a long road ahead and some of their big goals may take three to five years to accomplish, but they’re ready for the journey.

She said their looking at their goals in three parts: mental health care for all, strengthening defenses at school, and creating responsible firearm legislation.

“This session we will continue to work on legislation supporting our primary goals for expanded background checks before firearms are sold, requiring safe storage particularly in unattended automobiles, and temporary transfer of firearms when a person poses a known threat to themselves or others, as well as bills to ensure schools safety,” Shoop Neumann said in a statement. “We will also continue to work on protecting the privacy of child victims of violent crimes and their families from having autopsies released unnecessarily while striking a balance to ensure that this legislation would not compromise access to necessary information for cases requiring investigation.”

According to Tennessee Under the Gun, between April 21 and December 27, 2023, there have been at least 958 shooting incidents, killing 37 children and 354 adults, further injuring another 83 children and 708 adults.

“Every day we fail to enact legislation to ensure firearms are handled responsibly in our state, we are putting our children and communities at risk,” Shoop Neumann said in a statement. “This is a matter of life and death.”