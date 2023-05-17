FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Complaints against a City of Franklin alderman related to unsubstantiated theories she spread about the deadly Covenant School shooting have been dismissed.

Alderman Gabrielle Hanson told a podcast and radio show the shooting was the result of a “love triangle” involving the shooter. Hanson offered no evidence to support these claims.

In total, 64 complaints were made against Hanson, most of which were connected to her comments about the Covenant shooting.

Since Hanson made her claims, Covenant parents have been calling for her resignation or dismissal from the board.

The parents said Hanson’s comments were not only hurtful and cruel, but also minimized the trauma their children experienced.

However, according to the Franklin Ethics Commission, nothing the alderman said goes against the city’s ethics code.

“I don’t see anything in there that’s prohibited,” said Jerry Sharber, a member of the Franklin Ethics Commission. “An alderman to say how they feel about the Covenant incident on March the 27th, whichever way they feel about it.”

Hanson also faced complaints for the comments she made about Franklin Pride and calling the group “Free Mom Hugs” pedophiles. Those complaints were dismissed, as well.