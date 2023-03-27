NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has established a fund for The Covenant School to help with the healing following the deadly shooting that killed three students and three staff members.

CFMT CEO Hal Cato said the foundation was “heartbroken by the horrific and senseless shooting” that took place on Monday.

“Because of the outpouring of love from our generous and thoughtful community, we have established the Caring for Covenant Fund to manage the donations made in response to this tragedy.”

All donations to the fund, minus credit card fees, will be directed to The Covenant School to “support the healing of those affected by this tragedy.”

“Together, we will send a message of love and compassion to the entire Covenant community,” Cato said.

Online gifts may be made here.