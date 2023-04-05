NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In order to help the Nashville community recover, regroup, and rebuild after last week’s deadly shooting at The Covenant School, more than 20 songwriters and musicians are lending their talents for a benefit concert honoring the victims of the shooting.
According to organizers, “A Night of Joy Celebrating The Covenant School” will feature the following Nashville-based artists:
- Ben Rector
- Carrie Underwood
- Chris Tomlin
- Colony House
- Dave Barnes
- Drew Holcomb
- Ellie Holcomb
- Ketch Secor
- Lady A
- Mat Kearney
- Matt Maher
- Natalie Hemby
- Sixpence None the Richer
- Stephanie and Nathan Chapman
- The Warren Brothers
- The War and Treaty
- Thomas Rhett
- Trent Dabbs
- Tyler Hubbard
- Brett Taylor / Luke Laird / Sandra McCracken
- Dwan Hill / Jasmine Mullen / Sarah Kroger
The concert is set to take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12 at the Fisher Center for Performing Arts at Belmont University.
Organizers said all proceeds from the star-studded event will directly support students, faculty, staff, and families at The Covenant School.
“I’m so honored to be a part of this event, gathering with our city and rallying around a school and community that I love so much,” said the concert’s host, Annie F. Downs, who is also a best-selling author, nationally known speaker, and podcast host.
“Nashville is once again stepping up and using its talents and resources to support the community,” said Hemby, one of the performers. “After attending the funerals of victims, who were also friends, it will be healing for me to be able to sing songs about hope in a broken world, and to honor the victims, the school, and the first responders.”
Tickets for “A Night of Joy Celebrating The Covenant School” are currently on sale, but only a limited number are available to the public. If you cannot attend the event, you are encouraged to contribute to the Caring for Covenant Fund.