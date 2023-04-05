NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In order to help the Nashville community recover, regroup, and rebuild after last week’s deadly shooting at The Covenant School, more than 20 songwriters and musicians are lending their talents for a benefit concert honoring the victims of the shooting.

According to organizers, “A Night of Joy Celebrating The Covenant School” will feature the following Nashville-based artists:

Ben Rector

Carrie Underwood

Chris Tomlin

Colony House

Dave Barnes

Drew Holcomb

Ellie Holcomb

Ketch Secor

Lady A

Mat Kearney

Matt Maher

Natalie Hemby

Sixpence None the Richer

Stephanie and Nathan Chapman

The Warren Brothers

The War and Treaty

Thomas Rhett

Trent Dabbs

Tyler Hubbard

Brett Taylor / Luke Laird / Sandra McCracken

Dwan Hill / Jasmine Mullen / Sarah Kroger

The concert is set to take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12 at the Fisher Center for Performing Arts at Belmont University.

Organizers said all proceeds from the star-studded event will directly support students, faculty, staff, and families at The Covenant School.

“I’m so honored to be a part of this event, gathering with our city and rallying around a school and community that I love so much,” said the concert’s host, Annie F. Downs, who is also a best-selling author, nationally known speaker, and podcast host.

“Nashville is once again stepping up and using its talents and resources to support the community,” said Hemby, one of the performers. “After attending the funerals of victims, who were also friends, it will be healing for me to be able to sing songs about hope in a broken world, and to honor the victims, the school, and the first responders.”

Tickets for “A Night of Joy Celebrating The Covenant School” are currently on sale, but only a limited number are available to the public. If you cannot attend the event, you are encouraged to contribute to the Caring for Covenant Fund.