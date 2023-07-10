NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Monday, July 10, marked 105 days since the Covenant School shooting claimed six innocent lives, including three children.

That night, a benefit concert was held in support of the school.

Grace Bowers & Friends organized the event that is using music to help the community continue to heal following the tragedy. More than two dozen musicians came together to put on the show at the Basement East in Nashville.

“Grace asked me to play. We’ve played together over the years since she’s been in town,” said Matthew Paige, a guitarist in the band “DOG” and a participating musician in the benefit. “She asked me to play, and I was all about it.”

The money from the fundraiser will benefit Covenant Heals and MusiCares. The two groups are set to provide mental health resources for both The Covenant School and local musicians impacted by gun violence.

Paige said it’s another opportunity to spread not only awareness, but kindness in the wake of the shooting that has impacted many lives.

“This means a lot because unfortunately it was such an awful event, but it’s really wonderful that the community cares so much that they’re able to take all their talents and efforts, and that we actually get to use our little gift to help in some way and bring some awareness and some tenderness,” Paige said.

The goal of the event is to raise $15,000, whether it be through ticket sales or donations. According to the GoFundMe page set up, $6,000 was raised at the time of this publication.