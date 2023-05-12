NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An unredacted journal and a proposed redacted journal of the Covenant School shooter are now in the hands of a Davidson County Chancellor, News 2 confirmed Friday.

Six people, including three children, were shot and killed by 28-year-old Audrey Hale at The Covenant School in Nashville back on March 27.

The journal will be discussed during a status conference involving parents or family members from The Covenant School on Thursday, May 18, according to Wallace Dietz, director of law for the Metropolitan Government for Nashville and Davidson County.

Dietz said that’s when they will have a chance to speak to the Court.

“The status conference will be to address the progress of producing requested documents and the possibility of an ongoing document production. At the May 18 status conference, we expect the Chancellor to give us further directions about what she expects at or before the June 8 hearing,” Dietz said in a statement to News 2.

There are multiple lawsuits calling for the release of the so-called “manifesto.”

Some lawmakers have said the release is imperative.

“Why are we holding this back?” asked state Rep. Jeremy Faison (R-District 11).

“Releasing someone’s personal writings is not going to save lives,” added state Rep. Bob Freeman (D-District 56).

To release what was first deemed a manifesto or not is a debate that has been mounting since the mass shooting.

State Rep. Jason Zachary (R-District 14) tweeted a lengthy statement saying, in part:

Now that the #TNGA has the specific date of August 21st for a special session, it is imperative that @MNPDNashville release the manifesto from the Covenant shooter. We must be equipped with all the facts related to the horrific evil committed at Covenant. The MNPD has been incredible through such difficult circumstances. We as state lawmakers need their cooperation and transparency in providing us with the manifesto, which may contain insight in to what led to the murder of 6 Tennesseans at Covenant.

On the other side of the debate, Freeman said the calls for the writings are distractions from solutions.

“There are again common sense solutions to this problem and its just an absolute distraction to act as though we don’t have transparency because the issues that caused this are not going to be found in a diary,” Freeman said.

Zachary’s post on social media goes on to say the Tennessee General Assembly will need to consider legislative steps toward transparency during the Special Session if the manifesto is not released.

“If we have to change the law to get the correct information I think that’s where Rep. Zachary is heading to change the law,” Faison said.

Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department told News 2 weeks ago they were closely reviewing and preparing the writings to be released to the public.

However, the Metro legal department has since advised them to wait until a judge makes a ruling on the multiple lawsuits that have been filed.