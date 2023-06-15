NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A “sunny seat” is making a place for hope in communities facing tragedy.

12-year-old Ayel Morgenstern of Florida said she wants to bring love and light to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department Midtown Hills Precinct after their heroic response to the Covenant School shooting.

“In life, it is very important to look for the helpers, just like Mr. Rogers said,” said Ayel. “The police in Nashville are those helpers and I wanted to recognize them and bring love and light to their police department.”

So, she sent them a colorful, painted wooden bench for officers to rest and soak up some sun.

“Ayel, you really knocked it out of the park, it looks amazing” said the MNPD Midtown Hills Precinct said. “We’re so very honored to receive it and have the opportunity to share it with our community.”

The “Sunny Seats” project started when Ayel was in first grade and living in Parkland when 17 people were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. She said, the day after, she asked her mom for 17 wooden chairs to paint in honor of the victims.

Now, she spreads the love to communities all over the country facing hardship. She said the response has been overwhelming.

This isn’t the only good deed she’s done. Ayel has also painted rocks to place in Jewish cemeteries that were vandalized across the country, and made special masks for healthcare workers during the pandemic.

“I will leave you with this quote,” Ayel said. “‘Kindness is a wave that never stops, an echo that never ends, and a light that never dims kindness, and love always wins. So, dream big spread kindness, love and start making those dots because those dots will create change in the world.'”