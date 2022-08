NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Detectives are working to locate a man and woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of copper wire from a home improvement store.

Metro police reported the couple entered the Lowes at 3460 Dickerson Pike on June 28 and took the copper wire.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

They left the store in a Volvo SUV with Tennessee license plate BDM-6919.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.