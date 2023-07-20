NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A couple has filed a lawsuit against the Nashville International Airport (BNA) and an airport officer, asking for $650,000 in damages after alleging they were racially profiled and searched for drugs following an August 2022 trip to Los Angeles.

Kristen Williams and Jartarus Wilkes told News 2 their constitutionally protected rights were violated when two officers reportedly approached them in the rideshare pickup area outside BNA and asked them to open their suitcases after learning the Nashville couple had arrived from LA.

“He was, like, stalking me, like, ‘I need you to open that bag now. I need to see what’s in that bag right now,'” Williams recalled.

According to the lawsuit, BNA Officer Daniel de Pinto told Williams and Wilkes they usually “get the dogs out” for flights arriving from California.

BNA officers frequently find suitcases from Los Angeles filled with drugs. Last year, the majority of arrests at the airport were due to drugs, with K-9s finding about a third of those drugs, as previously reported by News 2.

However, the lawsuit said officers did not have probable cause or a reasonable suspicion to search Wilkes and Williams, who were waiting for their ride home outside the airport.

“I thought we weren’t going to make it home,” Williams explained. “I thought that was my last night living, because with all the stuff going on in the world, I was very nervous and almost shaking.”

“He had asked me several times [to open my bag], and I was, like, ‘There is nothing in the bag. What are you looking for? We just have our personal items and belongings from LA,'” Wilkes said.

Wilkes told News 2 he refused to open his bag, but Williams said she didn’t realize she had that right, so she complied.

“I got on my knees and opened the bag up, and underwear and everything [was] flying everywhere, and people [were] just looking; just embarrassing and just shocked, and I just didn’t know what to do,” Williams said.

According to the lawsuit, the officers found no drugs and walked away without apologizing or saying anything else.

The couple claimed in the lawsuit the officers racially profiled them, partially because of Wilke’s gold chains and long hair he had at the time. They added they suffered from embarrassment, anxiety, and a loss of enjoyment of life due to the alleged incident.

The couple’s attorney, David Cooper, told News 2 this lawsuit is about making a wrong right.

“When I first heard about it, it was one of honestly disbelief that this would actually occur, but it’s such an important case just in the standpoint of making sure folks’ civil rights are preserved,” Cooper said. “We’ve all got a right to be left alone.”

Williams and Wilkes said they also hope the lawsuit reinforces a certain lesson: don’t judge a book by its cover.

BNA declined to comment on the lawsuit due to pending litigation.