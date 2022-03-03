NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville couple is facing first-degree felony murder charges in connection with the death of a baby last year.

In January 2021, Ronald Spencer, 40, and Christy Shadowens, 48, were watching Shadowens’ niece for several days. One day, Christy noticed her nearly one-year-old niece, Alayna Shadowens, was unresponsive and not breathing.

Alayna was transported from the couple’s Bonnalynn Drive home to the Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Following a toxicology report, the medical examiner found Alayna died of acute methamphetamine toxicity.

An investigation by police determined Spencer and Shadowens were the sole caregivers for Alayna at the time of her death and are responsible for the narcotics in the home.

The two are also facing child neglect charges stemming from this case.

Spencer is currently in custody on unrelated drug charges, but Shadowens is still at-large. Police believe she may be in the Dickson area.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.